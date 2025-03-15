Chicago River Dyeing 2025: Everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day events

Chicago has long been known for its spectacular St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and 2025 will be no different.

For over 60 years, the city has been transforming the Chicago River into a vibrant emerald green, marking the start of a weekend filled with festivities.

Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Chicago River Dyeing, the parades, and other exciting events happening this holiday weekend.

The backstory:

The tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day started in 1962, thanks to a creative idea from then-Mayor Richard J. Daley.

Initially, Daley had wanted to turn Lake Michigan green but quickly realized how monumental that task would be. Instead, he decided to dye the Chicago River using a harmless green dye traditionally used by plumbers to detect sewage leaks.

Since then, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union has been behind the annual dyeing. Every year, they use 40 pounds of orange-red vegetable-based powder, which is non-toxic and safe for wildlife, to turn the river into a breathtaking shade of green. The exact formula remains a closely guarded secret.

River Dyeing Key Info:

The highlight of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Chicago kicks off on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. This year’s river dyeing will take place west of Columbus Drive and east of Orleans Street. The event attracts thousands of spectators who line the riverfront to get a glimpse of the green transformation. The best viewing spots are along the riverfront between State and Columbus, though the lower riverwalk will be closed to spectators. Instead, crowds will gather on the upper Wacker Drive for an elevated view.

The dye lasts for roughly five hours, and even after the event, you can still spot a tint of green along the river in the days that follow. For those looking for a closer look, several river cruises are available for an up-close and personal experience of the green river.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Saturday, March 15

While the official St. Patrick’s Day holiday is on Monday, March 17, most of Chicago's grand celebrations will take place over the weekend. One of the biggest attractions is the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which steps off on Saturday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. from the intersection of Columbus and Balbo drives. The parade, which travels north through Grant Park to Monroe Street, is expected to last around three hours.

This parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the U.S. and will feature the famous Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, colorful floats, Irish step dancers, marching bands, and plenty of Irish flags. The main viewing stand will be in front of Buckingham Fountain, where crowds will gather early to secure a good spot.

Grand Marshal and Parade Queen

The 2025 Grand Marshal of the parade is Mark McManus, general president of the United Association, while the St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen is Cara Walsh.

South Side Irish Parade: Sunday, March 16

The South Side Irish Parade is another major St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Chicago. Held on Sunday, March 16, this parade draws between 100,000 and 150,000 spectators. Starting at 12 p.m., the parade marches from 103rd Street and Western Avenue, heading south to 115th Street. Known for its vibrant community spirit, the parade features Irish music, dancers, and dozens of floats. It's a must-see event for anyone celebrating on the South Side.

Other St. Patrick’s Day Events in Chicago

Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations don’t end with the river dyeing and parades. The city hosts several exciting events throughout the weekend for both families and revelers:

St. Patrick’s Fest: Held at the Irish American Heritage Center on Saturday, March 15, this event features Irish music, dance, food, and kids’ activities. Visitors can also explore the library, art gallery, and museum with special exhibits. Tickets for adults start at $15, while children under 12 are free.

Shamrock & Roll Street Fest: This two-day festival is one of the largest St. Patrick's Day street celebrations in Chicago. Located in the Roscoe Village area, it features live music from Celtic bands, Irish dancers, bagpipers, food, and drinks. Tickets start at $10, and the festival will include performances by Character Fleadh, Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, and more.

Irish Sunday Funday: For a more laid-back experience, head to Edison Park on Sunday, March 9. This fest includes bagpipers, Irish dancers, balloon artists, and face painters. Enjoy drink specials and local merchandise at this fun, family-friendly event.

Northwest Side Irish Parade: The Northwest Side Irish Parade on Sunday, March 16 at noon is another great option for parade lovers. The parade begins at William J. Onahan School and proceeds down Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway and Harlem Avenue. Stay for the after-party featuring corned beef and cabbage dinner, drinks, and live entertainment.

What's next:

With a mix of traditions, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, Chicago is the place to be for St. Patrick’s Day 2025. From the Chicago River Dyeing and St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the many festivals around the city, the holiday weekend is sure to be one for the books.

Get ready to wear your best green and experience all that Chicago has to offer this St. Patrick's Day!