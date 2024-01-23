Man in critical condition after being stabbed near CTA Red Line in River North

A suspect is in custody after stabbing a man on a CTA Red Line platform in River North Monday night.

Chicago police responded to a fight between two men at the Grand Station located in the 500 block of North State Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A 31-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument on the train which then turned physical.

The 31-year-old stabbed the victim with a sharp object. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with multiple cuts to the neck and back.

The offender suffered cuts to his hands and was arrested at the scene. He was transported to Rush Hospital in fair condition.

Charges are pending. Area Three Detectives are investigating.