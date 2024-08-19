Chicago River Swim relocated to Ohio Street Beach for inaugural event

The highly anticipated Chicago River Swim will happen in September as scheduled with a slight change of venue.

While organizers originally envisioned the swim taking place entirely in the Chicago River, the City of Chicago denied a permit for an open-water swim citing safety concerns.

The event will now be held in the safer waters of Lake Michigan, beginning at Ohio Street Beach on Sept. 22.

Swimmers will board boats on the Chicago Riverwalk at 6:30 a.m., embarking on a scenic journey down the river before arriving at the starting point in Lake Michigan for an 8:00 a.m. swim.

Despite the location change, the CRS remains dedicated to its original mission. The event aims to raise critical funds for ALS research and provide swim lessons to 2,000 underprivileged children in Chicago.

"The city has worked with us to find a solution that allows the event to move forward, and we’re using this opportunity to build momentum and refine our approach. Ohio Street Beach will provide a great setting for this year’s swim, and we’re grateful for the continued support as we aim to make history in the river next year," Doug McConnell, founder of A Long Swim and the organizer of CRS said.

McConnell, a Triple Crown marathon swimmer, has dedicated his life to funding ALS research after losing both his father and sister to the disease. Through his organization, A Long Swim, he has raised nearly $2 million for ALS research at Northwestern University.

Alderman Brian Hopkins, whose ward will host the event, voiced his support for the cause.

"As someone who has lost a family member to ALS, I’m deeply committed to efforts that raise awareness and funds for this devastating disease. Hosting the Chicago River Swim at Ohio Street Beach, in the heart of our ward, not only highlights our beautiful lakefront but also unites our community in the fight against ALS," Hopkins said.

CRS hopes to hold next year's event in the Chicago River in collaboration with the City of Chicago.

"Friends of the Chicago River is disappointed that the Chicago River swim won’t take place this year in the river downtown where it would demonstrate to the world that the investments made in clean water and public access have paid off," a for the group spokesperson said.

The activist group plans to help CRS organizers accomplish their vision for next year.