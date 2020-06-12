Chicago Riverwalk officially reopens to visitors

article

Chicago's Riverwalk is officially back open to the public.



The Riverwalk reopened Friday morning at 5 a.m.

The city has created designated hours for recreation and concessions.



From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., you can run, jog, walk and bike along the path between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Street. At 10 a.m., the Riverwalk will close for an hour for cleaning.



The rest of the day, vendors will be open.

You must also wear a mask and maintain social distance.