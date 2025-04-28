Chicago man charged in I-55 road rage shooting, state police say

The Brief A Chicago man was charged in connection with an alleged road rage shooting on I-55 last week. Jesus A. Rodriguez was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a road rage shooting that left another man injured on Interstate 55 last week.

Jesus A. Rodriguez, 34, is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charges following the shooting last Wednesday, according to the Illinois State Police.

Jesus A. Rodriguez (Illinois State Police)

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m. that evening, police responded to the shooting on I-55 near Central Avenue.

Someone in Rodriguez’s car allegedly fired a gun and hit the victim’s car. The victim was hit in the left arm and was taken to a local hospital.

Within hours of the shooting, police identified Rodriguez as the alleged suspect and took him into custody.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against Rodriguez, who is being held in custody pending an initial court appearance, ISP said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the victim's condition was or what exactly led to the shooting.

What you can do:

ISP asks the public not to engage when it comes to aggressive driving. If you believe someone is following you or harassing you on the road, call 911 or go to the nearest police station to report it.

For more information on how to avoid road rage, visit ISP’s website at isp.illinois.gov/trafficsafety/roadrage.