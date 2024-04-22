Video shows men wanted for using pepper spray, displaying handguns at Chicago businesses: CPD

Three men are wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side last week.

In each incident, the offenders entered a store and either displayed a handgun or sprayed the clerk with pepper spray before taking large quantities of cigarettes and bottles of liquor, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

Below is a video of the suspects wanted in these incidents:

The offenders are described as two Black males and one Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.