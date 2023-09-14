Chicago crime: Man shot while riding scooter on South Side

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in Englewood That happened Thursday morning.

A 35-year-old man was shot while riding a scooter in the 6900 block of South Justine Street just after 9 a.m.

Police say an unknown offender shot the victim in the stomach and leg before running from the scene eastbound in an alley.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. There is no one in custody as police investigate.