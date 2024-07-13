Chicago shooting: 3 wounded, 2 critically, after exchange of gunfire in East Garfield Park

Three people were wounded, two critically, during an exchange of gunfire on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:42 a.m., a group was standing in the 3300 block of West Maypole when gunfire erupted between unidentified offenders. Three men were struck, according to police reports.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the lower back and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower left calf and is in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man, also dropped off at a hospital, was shot in the back and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.