Suspect at large following shooting, fatal hit-and-run in Gage Park: police

Chicago police are searching for the offender who shot a man before fatally hitting another with his car on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was in an argument with a known offender in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue when the suspect pulled a gun and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

As the offender fled in a black vehicle, he hit a 27-year-old man and did not stop to help. The driver continued westbound on 57th Street.

The 27-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.