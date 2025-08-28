Chicago man charged with shooting woman during fight on NW Side

article

The Brief A 68-year-old man was charged after a shooting in Edgebrook. Police said Kevin Cullnan shot a 55-year-old woman in the arm. The victim is in good condition, and he has a hearing Thursday.



A Chicago man was charged with shooting a woman Tuesday night in the Edgebrook neighborhood.

What we know:

Kevin Cullnan, 68, was arguing with a 55-year-old woman he knew around 11:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Devon Avenue, according to police.

The argument turned physical and Cullnan pulled out a gun and shot her in the forearm, police said. The woman was taken to Lutheran Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Cullnan was taken into custody less than an hour later in the 6300 block of N. Le Mai Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card, a misdemeanor.

What's next:

Cullnan has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.