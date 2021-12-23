Chicago siblings who lost father to gun violence treated to shopping spree
CHICAGO - A story of tragedy turned into a glimmer of happiness on Chicago’s South Side.
Two siblings that lost their father to gun violence just three weeks ago were treated Thursday to a surprise shopping spree at Walmart.
State Rep. Bob Rita offered the gift to 6-year-old Da'Miyah and 7-year-old Daniel Gardner.
The two have found it difficult to enjoy the Christmas season without their father who used to dress up as Santa.
Each of them received a $1000 gift card to get whatever they wanted. They each left the store with a new bike.