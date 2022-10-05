'Chicago Sings Karaoke': Lightfoot launches citywide karaoke competition with $5K grand prize

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to announce a one-of-a-kind citywide competition called "Chicago Sings Karaoke."

It's an opportunity for amateur singers to showcase their talents in 18 neighborhood venues.

The top performer will be crowned "Chicago's Karaoke Champion," and will win $5,000.

The contest is open to residents 21 years and older.

The month-long contest will start this Sunday.

Round one is the qualifying round, and those interested in participating must perform at one of the following venues during the qualifying period:

Sunday, Oct. 9 - Simone's , 960 W. 18th St. | Louie's Pub , 1659 W. North Ave. | Lincoln Lodge , 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Monday, Oct. 10 - Caminos , 1659 W. Cullerton | Cove Lounge , 1750 E. 55th St. | 5 Estrellas , 2908 W. 59th St.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Reed's Local , 3017 W. Belmont | Taquizo , 1835 W. North Ave. | Marz Bar , 3630 S. Iron St.

Sunday, Oct. 16 - Uptown Lounge , 1136W. Lawrence Ave. | Randy's Lounge , 7512 S. Cottage Grove | UpRoar , 1252 N. Wells St.

Monday, Oct. 17 - Live Wire Lounge , 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave. | Zoe's , 5518 S. Archer Ave. | All Star Seafood & Sports , 730 S. Clark St.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 - Mini Club, 8338 S. Halsted St. | Mi Tierra, 2528 S. Kedzie Ave. | Innjoy, 2200 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The semi-finals will then take place on Oct. 23, with all 18 semi-finalists performing at one of three venues in the city.

The finals will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Park West at 322 W. Armitage Ave.

The six finalists will perform in front of a panel of celebrities, City officials and music industry professionals, organizers said.