Chicago sisters selling lemonade amid heatwave to buy tickets for Chicago Sky's Barbie Night game

By
Published  August 26, 2024 5:19pm CDT
Sky
FOX 32 Chicago

On what feels like the hottest day of the year, two young Chicago sisters are turning lemonade into a dream.

Jade and Joy Lee, working a small lemonade stand at the corner of 111th and Princeton in Roseland, have their eyes set on raising $700 so they can attend the Chicago Sky's Barbie Night game against the Indiana Fever on August 30.

The game, which is the first of its kind for the Sky, is drawing plenty of buzz as the team teams up with Mattel to transform Wintrust Arena into a pink celebration. But with ticket prices soaring to as much as $800 a seat, it's no small feat for the Lee sisters, who are working their lemonade stand after school on both Monday and Wednesday.

The two girls — who are active in swimming, track, tumbling, cheerleading, and wrestling — are determined to see their favorite player, Angel Reese, in action. They've followed Reese since her days at LSU.

"I just love you, Angel, so much, and I can't wait to see you on Friday," said Joy Lee.

Jade has diabetes and said the disease motivates her to help others and keep them hydrated as well. But buying the tickets is no easy task, especially with the school year just beginning.

"We cant afford the tickets with all of their extracurricular activities; them starting school today, school supplies, school uniforms. I mean, we want to attend the game, but it will be hard to do so after all those expenses that are mandatory to handle," said Brittany Powell-Lee, the girls’ mother.

So far, the girls have raised over $240 by selling lemonade at just $1 a cup.