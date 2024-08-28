2 young Chicago sisters get surprise VIP tickets to Sky game after selling lemonade during heatwave

The Brief Two young sisters selling lemonade during a heatwave to buy Chicago Sky tickets were surprised with free tickets and a VIP experience. Jade and Joy Lee were raising money for the Sky’s Barbie Night game but faced challenges due to high ticket prices reaching up to $800. The girls, avid fans of player Angel Reese, will now attend the game without financial strain, along with their mother.



Two young girls who spent this week's heatwave selling lemonade to raise money for Chicago Sky tickets were in for a huge surprise on Wednesday.

Jade and Joy Lee, determined to buy tickets to Friday’s Sky game against the Indiana Fever, were gifted eight free tickets and a VIP experience to the special event.

The girls had set up a small lemonade stand at the corner of 111th and Princeton in Roseland, hoping to raise $700 for tickets to the Sky’s "Barbie Night" game. The event is generating excitement as the Sky partners with Mattel to transform Wintrust Arena into a pink-themed celebration.

But with ticket prices soaring to as much as $800, the Lee sisters faced a daunting goal, especially as they worked their stand after school during the extreme heat.

The two sisters, who are active in sports like swimming, track, tumbling, cheerleading, and wrestling, were eager to see their favorite player, Angel Reese, in action. They've followed Reese since her college days at LSU.

"I just love you, Angel, so much, and I can't wait to see you on Friday," Joy Lee said earlier this week before the surprise.

Their mother, Brittany Powell-Lee, acknowledged that buying the tickets would have been challenging, especially with the new school year starting.

"We can’t afford the tickets with all of their extracurricular activities, them starting school today, school supplies, school uniforms. I mean, we want to attend the game, but it will be hard to do so after all those expenses that are mandatory to handle," she said.

Now, the girls will get to enjoy the Sky game without needing to worry about the price tag.