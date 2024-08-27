Expand / Collapse search
Chicago faces dangerous heat, air quality concerns

By FOX 32 News
Published  August 27, 2024 4:29pm CDT
Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago is facing another dangerously hot day, with temperatures and humidity combining to create a heat index that could reach as high as 115 degrees.

Alongside the intense heat, an air quality alert is in effect, marking the third consecutive day of warnings due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoky haze was visible Tuesday over the city's skyline, prompting health advisories, particularly for those with respiratory conditions to stay indoors if possible.

The heat has also impacted transportation. The South Shore Line announced reduced speeds on its route from South Bend, Indiana, to Kensington, citing safety concerns for tracks and overhead wires. Commuters should expect delays tonight as trains run at slower speeds to prevent heat damage. Metra has similarly cut train speeds by around 10 miles per hour. While Amtrak and the CTA typically implement similar measures when temperatures exceed 95 degrees, no official announcements have been made yet.

Amid the sweltering conditions, the faith community of Saint Sabina is distributing ice-cold water bottles to help residents stay cool. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes when working or exercising in such extreme heat.

As the hot weather persists, officials are warning of the risks of heat-related illnesses. Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, and muscle cramps. Those experiencing these symptoms should get indoors, hydrate, and consider taking a cold shower. Heatstroke, a more severe condition, is characterized by a headache, you stop sweating, and hot skin. In cases of suspected heatstroke, it’s advised to cool off with cold cloths or a bath and call 911 immediately.