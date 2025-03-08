Chicago skaters honor DC plane crash victims with tribute performance

The Brief Young Chicago-area figure skaters held a tribute Saturday for those killed in the January plane crash over Washington, D.C. The Flight 5342 Memorial Skating Performance took place at Wilmette Centennial Ice Rinks and honored those involved in the crash, which occurred after a collision with a military helicopter. The event also raised funds for the families of the victims, with skaters sharing emotional memories of their friends and teammates lost in the tragedy.



Some of the best young figure skaters in the Chicago area gathered Saturday for a tribute to those who died in the January plane crash over Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The Flight 5342 Memorial Skating Performance took place at Wilmette Centennial Ice Rinks.

Among the plane crash victims were four coaches and 11 skaters returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, and an elite training camp.

Some of the athletes had trained and competed with those on board the American Airlines flight that crashed into the Potomac River after colliding with a military helicopter.

What they're saying:

"I think it really opened up a lot of our eyes to what the sport really means for us and really how much we value our connections in it and not to take anything for granted," said Addyson McDanold.

"One of them, Everly, was in my squad and another boy, Franco, was on the plane. I was just in a Snapchat group chat talking to him and all of a sudden I hear that this happened and I look at his location on Snapchat and it's just gone. And it's like, heartbreaking," said Baylen Taich.

What's next:

In addition to remembering the crash victims, the tribute also raised money for their families.