Video shows thieves grab armfuls of alcohol after backing SUV into South Side store

Surveillance video captured the moment an SUV backed into a South Side liquor store Tuesday morning before several people ran inside and rummaged through the business.

The SUV plowed through the front doors of Rainbow Liquor & Foods located at 71st Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood. This happened around 4:44 a.m.

Chicago police said several of the offenders got back into the vehicle and fled southbound. The video shows multiple people grabbing armfuls of alcohol before fleeing.

Responding officers searched the area and found one of the offenders in the 1600 block of West 71st Street.

Police said charges were pending.