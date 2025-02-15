Chicago snowplows to focus on residential streets Saturday

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said its snowplow fleet will begin to focus on clearing residential streets on Saturday after another round of snowfall on Friday.

The efforts come after another couple of inches of snow fell across the Chicago area late Friday and more snow is expected later on Saturday.

Snow fleet deployed

What we know:

Since Friday afternoon, the city’s salt spreading vehicles have been deployed to treat main roads to ensure safe travel across the city, especially for emergency vehicles.

The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation oversees more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway. Crews also have salt at various locations across the city to ensure efficient service.

Saturday forecast

What to expect:

A brief wintry mix is also possible south of Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, there is still a risk of some light snow and flurries with an additional inch possible.

The NWS Chicago office said waves of snow are expected throughout Sunday as well, although there will be hours of dry weather in between.

What you can do:

Residents are able to track the city’s snowplow fleet in real time at ChicagoShovels.org.

To receive real-time weather updates and emergency notifications, residents can sign up at NotifyChicago.org.