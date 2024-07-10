Boil order issued in parts of Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham due to water main break

A water main break on Chicago's South Side prompted a boil order Wednesday morning across three neighborhoods.

A leak on a high-pressure water main inside the Roseland Pumping Station impacted service in parts of Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham from roughly 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The water main has been brought back online and is now fully pressurized.

The Chicago Department of Water Management issued a boil order for drinking and cooking water for the following areas: "the buildings and homes located east of Sacramento Avenue, north of 119th Street, west of I-57, south of 87th Street, and southwest of Beverly Avenue."

Residents in that area should bring water to a "full rolling boil" for at least five minutes to prepare it for consumption. Boiled water can be refrigerated or stored at room temperature in closed containers.

All water for drinking must be boiled prior to consumption, including water for ice cubes, washing foods, washing dishes, and brushing teeth, officials said. Water for laundry, taking showers and watering lawns does not need to be boiled.

Free bottled water is available at Ridge Park, located at 9625 S. Longwood Dr.

The boil order will remain in effect until city officials verify that it is safe to drink.