Chicago man charged with shooting man, beating woman on South Side

A Chicago man was charged with beating a woman last week and shooting a man in May of this year.

Rayvon Parker, 32, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to two separate crimes on the South Side.

Police say Parker shot and seriously injured a 34-year-old man on May 28 in the 8600 block of South Loomis.

He was later identified as the suspect that assaulted and beat up a 27-year-old woman on July 21 in the 200 block of West 111th Place.

Parker was charged with two felonies including attempted murder and armed habitual offender. He also faces two misdemeanor charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.