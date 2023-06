A 29-year-old woman was shot at on the South Side Wednesday morning, police say.

The victim was in the 400 block of East 72nd Street in Park Manor just after 1 a.m. when she heard shots.

She was transported to an area hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the leg.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.