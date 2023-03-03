Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court swap tiaras for chef's coats at Eli's Cheesecake Bakery

St. Patrick's Day is still two weeks away, but celebrations are already in full swing in Chicago.

On Friday, the 2023 St. Patrick's Day queen and court swapped their tiaras for chef's coats at Eli's Cheesecake Bakery.

For the past three years, the two groups have held this signature event to promote the upcoming Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is March 11.

The festivities will start with the dyeing of the Chicago River.