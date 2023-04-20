Chicago's St. Sabina revives monthly food giveaways as Walmart, Whole Foods close

The faith community of Saint Sabina is reviving its monthly food giveaways.

The events started during the pandemic and have slowed down in recent months, but Father Michael Pfleger says with the departure of stores like Walmart, Whole Foods and others, the giveaways are still very much needed.

On Thursday, the church passed out 400 boxes of food complete with fresh fruits, vegetables, chicken and beef.

"Each one of these giveaways cost over $20,000 — and we try to give some good food away and healthy food away, and allow people to have some food to eat for a few days at their house, and people need it," said Fr. Pfleger.

Pfleger says the food giveaways will continue throughout the summer on a monthly basis.