State Street Macy's decorates Walnut Room ahead of the Great Tree lighting

It’s been a sign of the season for more than 100 years: the lighting of the Great Tree in Macy’s Walnut Room.

The 116th annual event will kick off the holiday season this Saturday.

Teams of employees at the State Street Macy's were wrapping gifts, painting a pair of giant Nutcrackers, and putting the finishing touches on a 45-foot Christmas tree covered in pastel colored decorations.

"So it’s a Sweet Treats theme, that is a collection of colorful candies and confections that really bring that fun, festive, feel of the holidays together. I am thrilled about the families coming back to bring the traditions to life," said Macy’s Store Manager Matt Sarosy.

The tree features giant gumdrops, candy canes, cookies and cupcakes, all in light shades of pink, purple, white and green.

With over the top decorations being installed throughout the seven-floor store, it's hard to image when the holiday planning begins.

"It starts in January when one year's tree comes down… the team starts planning for the next. There are so many little details that go into this tree and it's really amazing to see how they tie it all together for us," said Sarosy.

Along with the Great Tree lighting beginning at 11:30 a.m., the 56th annual Holiday Windows along State Street will be unveiled and children can get a preview of Santaland from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations to visit with Santa open Sunday, Nov. 19.