High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Cook County, Grundy County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:26 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Kane County, McHenry County, Kendall County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

How to stay safe when a tornado strikes

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  March 14, 2025 1:47pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Severe weather, including tornadoes, possible tonight

Kaitlin Cody has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Stay informed through FOX 32's Weather Authority for updates.
    • Seek shelter immediately in a safe location, avoiding windows and large open spaces.
    • Vehicles and mobile homes are not safe; find sturdy shelter if possible.

CHICAGO - When a tornado strikes, acting quickly can make all the difference in staying safe. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) urges people to remain alert and prepared, emphasizing that having a plan in place is crucial. Tornadoes can form with little warning, so knowing where to go in different situations can save lives.

Staying Safe in Different Locations

What we know:

If a tornado warning is issued, and you are at home, immediately head to the safest part of your residence, such as a basement, storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest level. 

Stay away from windows, and if possible, bring pets with you.

If you are at work or school, the NWS says to follow tornado drills and proceed to the designated shelter area. Avoid large open spaces like cafeterias, gymnasiums, and auditoriums, as these can be especially dangerous in high winds.

If you are outside when a tornado approaches, seek shelter in a sturdy building. Mobile homes, sheds, and tents do not provide adequate protection. If no safe building is available, find the lowest possible ground, such as a ditch, and cover your head.

Cars are not safe during a tornado. If you are in a vehicle when a tornado warning is issued, drive to the nearest shelter.

If you cannot reach safety in time, abandon the vehicle and lie in a low-lying area, such as a ditch or get down in your car and cover your head, NWS said.

What's next:

As tornado season approaches, experts emphasize the need for preparedness.

Stay informed by using multiple alert systems, such as a weather radio or phone notifications. Download the FOX Local app for real-time updates. 

Identifying a safe shelter and having a tornado emergency plan in place can be crucial when every second matters.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX 32 meteorologists. 

WeatherNewsChicago