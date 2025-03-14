How to stay safe when a tornado strikes

The Brief Stay informed through FOX 32's Weather Authority for updates. Seek shelter immediately in a safe location, avoiding windows and large open spaces. Vehicles and mobile homes are not safe; find sturdy shelter if possible.



When a tornado strikes, acting quickly can make all the difference in staying safe.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urges people to remain alert and prepared, emphasizing that having a plan in place is crucial. Tornadoes can form with little warning, so knowing where to go in different situations can save lives.

Staying Safe in Different Locations

What we know:

If a tornado warning is issued, and you are at home, immediately head to the safest part of your residence, such as a basement, storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest level.

Stay away from windows, and if possible, bring pets with you.

If you are at work or school, the NWS says to follow tornado drills and proceed to the designated shelter area. Avoid large open spaces like cafeterias, gymnasiums, and auditoriums, as these can be especially dangerous in high winds.

If you are outside when a tornado approaches, seek shelter in a sturdy building. Mobile homes, sheds, and tents do not provide adequate protection. If no safe building is available, find the lowest possible ground, such as a ditch, and cover your head.

Cars are not safe during a tornado. If you are in a vehicle when a tornado warning is issued, drive to the nearest shelter.

If you cannot reach safety in time, abandon the vehicle and lie in a low-lying area, such as a ditch or get down in your car and cover your head, NWS said.

What's next:

As tornado season approaches, experts emphasize the need for preparedness.

Stay informed by using multiple alert systems, such as a weather radio or phone notifications. Download the FOX Local app for real-time updates.

Identifying a safe shelter and having a tornado emergency plan in place can be crucial when every second matters.