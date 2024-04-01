Chicago street cleaning season returns, bringing parking restrictions

Spring is finally here, and you know what that means – warmer weather, Chicago baseball and most importantly, street cleaning.

Beginning Monday, April 1, sweepers will return regularly around the city to remove debris and litter from the streets.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) will hang warning signs 48 hours before the sweepers are scheduled to be on your street.

Street cleaning season lasts through mid-November with sweepers active on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents are reminded to check the schedule and be on the lookout for signs, so they can move their cars on time and avoid being ticketed. The schedule for the 2024 street cleaning season can be found on the City of Chicago website.

Residents can view street sweepers in real-time using the Sweeper Tracker online tool and requests can be made to city's request line at 3-1-1.