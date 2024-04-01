Expand / Collapse search

Chicago street cleaning season returns, bringing parking restrictions

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 1, 2024 7:03am CDT
Chicago
Street cleaning returns to Chicago this week on April 1. Residents are reminded to check the schedule in their area since parking restrictions will be in place.

CHICAGO - Spring is finally here, and you know what that means – warmer weather, Chicago baseball and most importantly, street cleaning. 

Beginning Monday, April 1, sweepers will return regularly around the city to remove debris and litter from the streets. 

The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) will hang warning signs 48 hours before the sweepers are scheduled to be on your street. 

Street cleaning season lasts through mid-November with sweepers active on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents are reminded to check the schedule and be on the lookout for signs, so they can move their cars on time and avoid being ticketed. The schedule for the 2024 street cleaning season can be found on the City of Chicago website

Residents can view street sweepers in real-time using the Sweeper Tracker online tool and requests can be made to city's request line at 3-1-1.