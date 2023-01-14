Chicago street vendors want police to do more to protect them from attacks

Some Chicago street vendors say they've had enough and are calling on police and the community to help protect them from crime.

Vendors from a number of Chicago neighborhoods gathered in Little Village on Saturday, saying that attacks on vendors are growing.

"I ask, and we ask, that the community forms a coalition to protect the neighborhood. I do not believe that the police is the only answer to this. I believe that the community together can solve this issue," said Elizeth Arguelles, who is the daughter of a street vendor.

They also called for a tax on Amazon to help pay for better living conditions for people in the city's poorest neighborhoods.

