Chicago student brought fake grenade to elementary school, CPS says

The Brief A student brought a fake grenade to William Dever Elementary School on Wednesday. The school quickly involved Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Safety and Security and the Chicago Police Department. The item was confirmed to be a fake, and no one was in danger.



A Chicago student brought a fake grenade into William Dever Elementary School on Wednesday.

The incident began when school staff were alerted that a student had brought what appeared to be a grenade to school. School administrators immediately contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security and the Chicago Police Department.

After investigation, authorities confirmed that the grenade was fake and did not pose any danger to students or staff.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety of our staff and students and works continuously to create a safe and welcoming learning environment," CPS said in a statement.

Officials also met with the student's family, who had given the child permission to purchase the fake grenade during a recent trip.