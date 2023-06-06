Chicago student graduates without ever missing a day of school
CHICAGO - A Chicago Public Schools student has graduated from 8th grade without ever missing a day of school.
Aiden McNulty graduated from Dore Elementary in the Clearing neighborhood and has gone every single day since preschool.
"There were days when I really didn't wanna do it. I kinda just had to cause it had already been a couple years, so I kept on going," said McNulty.
He received a mention every year for perfect attendance and at graduation.
McNulty says he plans to keep the trend going in high school.
He is headed to St. Lawrence.