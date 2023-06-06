Expand / Collapse search

Chicago student graduates without ever missing a day of school

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Clearing
FOX 32 Chicago

8th grade graduate has had perfect attendance since preschool

A local 8th grader is celebrating more than graduation!

CHICAGO - A Chicago Public Schools student has graduated from 8th grade without ever missing a day of school.

Aiden McNulty graduated from Dore Elementary in the Clearing neighborhood and has gone every single day since preschool.

"There were days when I really didn't wanna do it. I kinda just had to cause it had already been a couple years, so I kept on going," said McNulty.

He received a mention every year for perfect attendance and at graduation. 

McNulty says he plans to keep the trend going in high school. 

He is headed to St. Lawrence. 