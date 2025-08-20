Chicago student hospitalized after consuming 'unknown substance' outside elementary school: officials

The Brief At least one Tanner Elementary School student was hospitalized Wednesday after possibly overdosing on an unknown substance consumed outside school grounds, officials said. Principal Dillard told families no prohibited or unknown substances were brought into the building and assured them the school day continued smoothly. The Chicago Fire Department said the student was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital; further details have not been released.



At least one student from a Chicago elementary school was hospitalized Wednesday morning after possibly overdosing on an unknown substance, officials said.

What we know:

The incident happened at Tanner Elementary School, located at 7350 S. Evans Avenue.

In a letter to families, Principal Jacqueline Dillard said staff was notified before the start of the school day that "some members of the school community consumed an unknown substance outside school grounds."

Parents of those involved and the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security were alerted, she said.

Officials have not released details about what was consumed or who was involved. Dillard stressed that no prohibited or unknown substances were brought into the building.

"Everyone is safe and our school day proceeded smoothly otherwise," she said.

The Chicago Fire Department said at least one student was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

What they're saying:

Dillard urged families to remind children of the health risks of consuming unknown substances and to be cautious about accepting food or drinks from others.

"I ask that you remind your child of the potential health risks of consuming such substances, as well as to be cautious of accepting food or a drink from others, especially if they do not know where it came from. You may also want to remind your child of the importance of using good judgment when determining what to bring with them to school. My entire team and I will continue working diligently to help all students reach their full potential," Dillard said in part.

What's next:

Further details on the incident haven't been released. We'll bring more updates if they become available.