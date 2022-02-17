Chicago suburbs brace for snow after quiet morning commute

At the Lincoln Oasis in South Holland, many drivers are heading toward Indiana and Michigan, where heavy snow is expected.

They hit the road Thursday morning while the roads are clear and dry.

Last night's rain turned to snow overnight in north suburban Gurnee, an example of what is expected later today.

Salt trucks began treating expressways, tollways and city streets but heavy rain already caused trouble on the roads.

In Cicero, a flooded viaduct trapped some cars at 31st Street and Cicero Avenue. Drivers had to push their way out of the water.

On the Southwest Side, rain and wind apparently caused a brick wall to fall onto cars parked nearby.

Police said no one was injured. This happened at Angie’s Sunset Inn, in the 5200 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Snow will slow traffic considerably. Drivers say they are trying to avoid it.

Salt and plow trucks are standing by. Highway authorities in Illinois and Indiana urge drivers to be cautious when the snow comes down.