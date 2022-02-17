Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
17
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:19 AM CST until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago suburbs brace for snow after quiet morning commute

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

South suburbs brace for snow after quiet morning commute

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect some southern suburbs Thursday as snowfall is expected to blanket the region by Friday morning.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - At the Lincoln Oasis in South Holland, many drivers are heading toward Indiana and Michigan, where heavy snow is expected.

They hit the road Thursday morning while the roads are clear and dry.

Last night's rain turned to snow overnight in north suburban Gurnee, an example of what is expected later today.

Salt trucks began treating expressways, tollways and city streets but heavy rain already caused trouble on the roads.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

In Cicero, a flooded viaduct trapped some cars at 31st Street and Cicero Avenue. Drivers had to push their way out of the water.

On the Southwest Side, rain and wind apparently caused a brick wall to fall onto cars parked nearby.

Police said no one was injured. This happened at Angie’s Sunset Inn, in the 5200 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Snow will slow traffic considerably. Drivers say they are trying to avoid it.

Salt and plow trucks are standing by. Highway authorities in Illinois and Indiana urge drivers to be cautious when the snow comes down.

Tips for navigating Illinois roadways during today's winter storm

Illinois State Trooper Haylie Polistina updates us on the status of state roadways ahead of a winter storm moving across the region.