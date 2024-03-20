Chicago reveals why they're suing Glock

One day after announcing a lawsuit against one of America's biggest gun manufacturers, the city of Chicago is explaining why it's targeting Glock.

It's already illegal to put a conversion device onto a Glock that turns the handgun into essentially a machine gun. But attorneys for the city say they're suing because Glock is doing nothing to stop it.

"We want this to be a blueprint for other cities around the country who are facing the same harm," said Garien Gatewood, Chicago's Deputy Mayor of Community Safety.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cook County Court, the city of Chicago said police have recovered more than 1,100 Glocks in the last two years that have been illegally converted into machine guns.

"You are looking at a handheld machine gun," said Gatewood. "This is a weapon of war that should not be on any streets. But a handheld illegal machine gun that's being easily converted for about 20 dollars."

It's done by using what's called an "auto sear" or "Glock switch" about the size of a quarter. They're sold online or even manufactured at home with a 3-D printer. The switch allows a Glock to fire as many as 1,200 rounds a minute.

The city's lawsuit alleges that Glock knows about the problem and could alter the design of its handgun to prevent the conversion problem but refuses to do so.

"They've known about this problem for years," said Eric Tirschwell, Executive Director of Everytown Law, which joined the city in the lawsuit. "Their pistols are uniquely susceptible to this easy modification. They can fix it. They've made a business decision to put profits over public safety."

But gun rights advocates say the city has misfired on its target.

"Well, I think it's more political than it is practical," said Richard Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association.

Pearson said prosecutors aren't using the laws at their disposal when they arrest people with converted Glocks.

"The federal penalty is ten years in prison. The state penalty is eight years in prison. And very few people ever get that. They let them go with a slap on the wrist."

Pearson also believes the city is using the lawsuit to hurt the company financially.

Indeed, the lawsuit also demands financial penalties from Glock.

"And the city is also seeking compensation for the cost of dealing with the problem that Glock has contributed to," said Tirschwell.

We reached out to Glock but so far the company has not responded.