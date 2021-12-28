Chicago Teachers Union criticizes CPS COVID testing plan

Chicago Public Schools wants every student to get tested for COVID-19 before classes resume next week.

Teachers were at Park Manor Elementary on Tuesday handing out and gathering take-home test kits, as the Chicago Teachers Union blasted the CPS testing plan.

They say 70-percent of Park Manor Elementary on the South Side was in quarantine before break, so nobody received any tests.

"My question to the mayor and CPS is simply, what will it take to shut down a school building if COVID is running rampant?" said CPS school counselor Briana Hambright.

"The testing must include rapid testing on January 3rd," said special education assistant and parent Taneka Griffin-Lindsey. "We demand rapid testing on day one of coming back from holiday break."

CTU says there are real questions about whether CPS can safely open school doors when the holiday break ends.