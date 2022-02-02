Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey will not seek re-election: 'It is time'

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election as president of the CTU.

Sharkey says his fourth term in CTU Leadership will be his last, and he will serve until June 2022.

"Our union will remain a force, and our dogged defense of public schools and the willingness to speak truth to power are not going anywhere," said Sharkey. "But I am. Because it is time."

Sharkey said that his mother passed away in October of 2020, followed by a "brutal school reopening campaign and Karen's death in February of 2021."

He also noted that his youngest son is now an underclassman in high school, while his oldest son is away at college.

Sharkey said he plans to return to the classroom.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I will not be leaving the movement, the labor struggle or this union," said Sharkey. "I will return to where my journey began: the classroom. I will do so with fondness for my time in leadership, because I had the joy and privilege of representing educators who care."

Mary Esposito-Usterbowski, citywide school psychologist and Members First CTU President Candidate, released the following statement:

Advertisement

"Jesse Sharkey’s announcement is an acknowledgment that now is the time to bring new leadership to our union. This May, the CTU can start building stronger relationships with community stakeholders and city leaders so we can deliver more for CTU members and better serve Chicago’s students."