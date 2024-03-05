Chicago Teachers Union president addresses demands to Mayor Johnson ahead of negotiations

On the heels of the Illinois Policy Institute releasing a Chicago Teachers Union memo exposing demands to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson ahead of summer negotiations, we are hearing from CTU's President Stacy Davis Gates.

The negotiations with CTU and Johnson will be closely watched as he is their former lobbyist. Davis Gates spoke at the City Club on Tuesday, stating that what the union wants to accomplish will cost money. She also mentioned that Chicago is going through a cultural transformation and everyone should take a deep breath.

She further addressed Mayor Johnson, whom the union financially backed to help get him into office.

"Because any real leader knows that leading a place like Chicago, with all the compounding contradictions that it holds, requires something more than telling people what to do. It requires organizing. And so that's why we don't just rely on the fifth floor. We have a bargaining table. Yes, we have the streets of Chicago. We have a movement full of people who want treatment, not trauma," Davis Gates said.

CTU is also supporting Johnson's Bring Chicago Home March 19th ballot initiative to increase the real estate transfer tax to support the homeless community. The union has put $200,000 behind the initiative.