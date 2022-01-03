Chicago Teachers Union to vote on returning to remote learning

Chicago Public School students were back in class Monday despite concerns over the coronavirus surge.

The district provided at-home testing kits, and many parents did in fact use them.

The Chicago Teachers Union provided COVID-19 testing at Park Manor Elementary, then told parents and teachers to join school remotely.

Some parents were strongly in favor of it.

The district said that schools were cleaned over the winter break, but the teacher's union is apparently considering going against the district and returning to remote learning.

The union is expected to vote on remote learning Tuesday.