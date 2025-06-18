Chicago aldermen to consider long-delayed teen 'snap' curfew proposal

The Brief The Chicago City Council is expected to finally vote on a proposal to allow for "snap" curfews aimed at preventing "teen takeovers." Mayor Brandon Johnson has been a vocal opponent of the proposal, arguing instead that officials should focus on providing teens with more opportunities. Ald. Brian Hopkins proposed the new curfew rule in response to recent instances of violence during such teen gatherings in the city's downtown.



The Chicago City Council is again expected to consider a proposed ordinance to allow for temporary curfews aimed at preventing so-called "teen takeovers."

The proposal, pushed by Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) has been delayed multiple times after disagreements between supporters and detractors, namely Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Debate

What they're saying:

This week, city officials squabbled over Johnson's claims that CPD Supt. Larry Snelling opposed the proposal, even though multiple aldermen said that wasn't true.

"Superintendent Snelling called me and asked me to support it," said Ald. Bill Conway (34th Ward).

Hopkins said Snelling also told him he was on board with the idea.

"The superintendent remains in full support of this ordinance as is," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the final version of the proposed ordinance would give the superintendent the final say on declaring a curfew in any part of the city after conferring with the mayor’s office and upon receiving information that a large teen gathering would happen. Hopkins added that teens will get ample warning to disperse before a curfew goes into effect.

"You'll see News Affairs will be issuing statements," he said. "Social media will be pushing out information saying you heard about this teen trend Friday night at seven o'clock, there's a curfew imposed on it. Don't go."

Hopkins pushed for a new curfew policy after multiple shootings earlier this year in the Loop and Streeterville during such teen gatherings.

The other side:

But Johnson indicated on Tuesday that he might try to stop the ordinance's approval by issuing a rare veto and reiterated that he believes the solution is more youth investment.

"We cannot afford lazy governance, and then we just wash our hands, absolve ourselves of any responsibility and say, 'Police, you do it," Johnson said. "That is antiquated. That form of governance is dead and should remain dead."

Other opponents of the proposal have raised concerns about how it will be implemented and whether it will hold up legally.

The ACLU of Illinois has criticized the ordinance as a "Band-Aid" that does little to address the root causes of violence or youth participation in large gatherings.