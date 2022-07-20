Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

A Chicago teen drowned in a Wisconsin pond Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:42 p.m., the Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin.

Authorities were told that a child had gone under the water in a swimming pond, but had not resurfaced.

EMS, fire officials and deputies, along with a dive team, responded to the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 15-year-old boy was located about 50 minutes after he was last seen.

He was removed from the pond, and transported to an area hospital, but he did not survive.