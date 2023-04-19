Chicago teen mob beating: Investigation launched after victims say police refused to help

An investigation is underway after a Good Samaritan said Chicago police refused to help a couple being beaten by a mob of teenagers downtown over the weekend.

Hundreds of teens took over the streets in the Loop Saturday night climbing on CTA vehicles, smashing car windows, harassing and attacking innocent bystanders.

One couple who was violently assaulted by a group outside the Macy's on State Street spoke out about the terrifying experience and how one brave person came to their rescue when police did not.

On Wednesday, CPD confirmed that there was an internal investigation underway but did not release any further details.

A video circulating on social media shows 20-year-old Ashley and 22-year-old DJ being attacked in the 100 block of North Wabash Ave. They say they had just left Nordstrom shortly after 8 p.m. when they were confronted and assaulted outside the Macy's entrance.

"They said they were going to kill us. They turned around and started fighting. I got pushed down to the ground and the whole group went to DJ and not to me. I have a whole lot less injuries than he does because I was more of a bystander than anything. But everyone went for him and ended up in the middle of the street. They were jumping him in the middle of the street. It got pretty bad," Ashley said.

Chicago police say the offenders stole property from the victims before continuing on their way.

"It was a group, a mob, of about 60 to 100 people," said Lenora Dennis, a Chicago citizen and Good Samaritan who was nearby and tried to protect Ashley and DJ from the attackers after she said police did not come to their aid.

Ashley said she saw the cops just drive past them as she was getting off the ground from the attack.

"They almost had to avoid the collision to get past us, but they just drove by the incident in the middle of the street," she said.

Dennis and the couple she was helping say it was almost like the officers ignored the situation.

"Cops drove right by it. Acted like they didn't see anything," said DJ.

"I literally went out in the street and held my hands up to a police car and asked them to stop and motioned them over to what was going on, and they just cut a path around me and just kept going," said Dennis.

The group took the couple's phones, shoes and other belongings leaving them stranded.

Dennis was eventually able to get the couple into her car. She then drove them to the police station to file a report.

DJ, who is suffering from injuries to his face, shoulder and back following the incident, told Fox News the attack was completely random.

CPD released a statement Monday night, saying in part: "The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated...we actively and continuously review open source social media and additional resources will be available to protect those who are visiting, living, or working in the areas of large gatherings...we strongly encourage parents to accompany their teens or have them remain under the supervision of a responsible adult."