Chicago's attention turns to downtown this weekend after violent display

Chicago is bracing for the weekend as teens plan to gather again downtown.

More patrols will be here in Millennium Park this weekend, as well as more responsible adults.

Teens are on social media, planning to gather in downtown Chicago and the suburbs.

Last Saturday, the tone escalated to vandalism and violence. People were seen running in traffic, damaging cars and fighting.

This time around, pastors will be on Michigan Avenue to help young people make good choices.

"Black men owe it to our younger counterparts to say, ‘this is not the way.’ And that we grew up in some of the same conditions oftentimes but again, for whatever reason, by the grace of God, we were given alternatives and when we listened, we found out that our worth was not in violence and negative things," Pastor Horace Smith of Apostolic Faith Church said.

A new group, Parents for Chicago will be monitoring activities and sharing information through texts and emails.

Early Walker founded Parents for Chicago in partnership with Chicago police. The group will receive verified information and send it to parents who have signed up for the service. He said it will get parents to check on their children. It’s an effort to bring the community together to work together.

Chicagoans are hoping authorities will be able to keep everyone safe.

Natalie Duffy suggested that police be allowed to do their job to protect the public.

Tamara Watson said Chicago should have a special police unit just for Millennium Park to disperse the crowd when it starts getting loud and unruly things get tense.

Police know that with all this adult focus on the next teen gathering, locations and times could change. They said they’re ready for that, too.