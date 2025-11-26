Video shows person interest wanted in downtown Chicago shooting that killed 14-year-old

The Brief Chicago police released video of a person of interest after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot during last week’s teen takeover in the Loop. Armani Floyd was killed and an 18-year-old man was seriously wounded when gunfire erupted late Friday on South Dearborn Street. No arrests have been made, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy during last week's teen takeover in the Loop.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. last Friday along the 100 block of South Dearborn Street.

Armani Floyd, 14, was shot and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he later died. A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was also shot and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police released a video of the person of interest on Wednesday morning. He was seen wearing a purple outfit with a gray hoodie. One snippet appears to show him pointing a gun at a crowd of people.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.

Armani Floyd remembered

Dig deeper:

McKinley K. Nelson, founder of the nonprofit youth basketball program Project Swish, says Floyd joined the organization more than two years ago. Nelson describes him as a motivated student with a 3.7 GPA, a charismatic personality and a fierce love for the game.

"He was robbed of the ability to grow up, and that’s the hardest part about it," Nelson said.

Police say Floyd was among a large group of teens who gathered downtown Friday night when gunfire erupted during what authorities have called a "teen takeover." Eight others were wounded in the shooting. Floyd was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made.

Nelson said Floyd stood out not only for his talent on the court, but for his attitude and dedication.

"He was a super bright kid, a scholar, very funny, charismatic, very competitive," he said.

Nelson said he recently promised Floyd a new pair of basketball shoes for Christmas, a promise he still plans to honor. In Floyd’s memory, every teen who played alongside him at the Nash Community Center will receive a pair of shoes this holiday season.

"I owe him a pair of shoes," Nelson said. "Every kid will leave with a pair of shoes for Christmas as well."

Nelson said Project Swish is now focused on supporting the team, many of whom are still processing the loss of a friend and teammate. He said the organization will continue working to provide a safe space for teens who need it most.

"It feels deflating," he said. "I created this safe space, so this doesn’t happen, and kids that are part of the program on a regular basis still fall victim to this."

Floyd’s father told Fox 32 his son was simply downtown with friends "to have fun" when the shooting occurred. Nelson said the City of Chicago is assisting the family with funeral expenses.