Chicago area teens had ghost gun, cannabis during traffic stop, police say

Two teenagers were found to allegedly have unsealed cannabis and a so-called "ghost gun" during a traffic stop in north suburban Lake County on Sunday.

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car near Green Bay Road and Wall Avenue in Beach Park because the car’s registration was suspended, according to a news release.

Deputies spoke with the driver, Dewan Frazier, 19, of Park Forest, and noticed the smell of fresh cannabis coming from inside the car. They learned there was unsealed cannabis in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police also found a 17-year-old male passenger inside the car with a loaded pistol that did not have a serial number. Deputies also found a drum-style magazine inside the trunk of the car, police said.

Both Frazier and the juvenile were arrested and taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Local prosecutors approved charges against Frazier of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Dewan Frazier

The juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of cannabis.

What's next:

Frazier was released with a court date.

The juvenile was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility near Vernon Hills for a court hearing.

Police did not identify the 17-year-old suspect since he was underage.