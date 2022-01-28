Expand / Collapse search

Chicago thieves steal car in seconds in Portage Park

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Video shows Chicago thieves stealing car in Portage Park

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows thieves stealing a car in just seconds on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The crime took place Wednesday night outside Keeper's Pub in Portage Park.

A woman forgot her cellphone inside the bar and went back in to retrieve it. Just moments later, video shows a group of men pulls up in an SUV, jump inside the woman’s car and take off.

The owners shared the surveillance video to show just how quickly a carjacking can happen.