Chicago thieves steal car in seconds in Portage Park

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing a car in just seconds on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The crime took place Wednesday night outside Keeper's Pub in Portage Park.

A woman forgot her cellphone inside the bar and went back in to retrieve it. Just moments later, video shows a group of men pulls up in an SUV, jump inside the woman’s car and take off.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The owners shared the surveillance video to show just how quickly a carjacking can happen.