Chicago thieves steal car in seconds in Portage Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows thieves stealing a car in just seconds on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
The crime took place Wednesday night outside Keeper's Pub in Portage Park.
A woman forgot her cellphone inside the bar and went back in to retrieve it. Just moments later, video shows a group of men pulls up in an SUV, jump inside the woman’s car and take off.
The owners shared the surveillance video to show just how quickly a carjacking can happen.