Chicago TikToker and local oncologist honored for their work in the lymphoma community

The Brief Chicago TikToker Anthony Corrado and UChicago Medicine’s Dr. Adam DuVall will be recognized for their advocacy and medical impact in lymphoma care. Both will receive awards at the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s "Partners in Purpose" event on May 29. The event celebrates individuals and medical professionals making a difference in the lives of people living with lymphoma.



A popular Chicago TikToker and a local oncologist are being honored for the difference they’ve made in the lymphoma community.

What we know:

Anthony Corrado, who shares his personal lymphoma journey with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok, will receive the Advocate Award.

Dr. Adam DuVall, a lymphoma specialist and assistant professor of medicine at UChicago Medicine, will be given the Hope Award for his work treating and supporting patients.

The awards will be presented during the Lymphoma Research Foundation’s annual Partners in Purpose event on Thursday at The Casino in Chicago.

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the country’s largest nonprofit dedicated to funding lymphoma research and providing resources to patients and caregivers.

The annual event recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in driving awareness, education, and progress in the fight against lymphoma.

The backstory:

Corrado has become a social media voice for cancer patients, often using humor and honesty to connect with others going through treatment.

Dr. DuVall, who holds both an MD and MPH, specializes in lymphoma and leads clinical research at UChicago Medicine. His work focuses on improving patient outcomes and advancing treatment options for people with complex lymphoma cases.

What's next:

The Partners in Purpose celebration takes place tonight at 6 p.m. at The Casino, 195 E Delaware Pl, Chicago.