Chicago to activate emergency operation center during presidential inauguration

Chicago plans to activate its Emergency Operations Center during the presidential inauguration Wednesday as law enforcement agencies nationwide prepare for potential violence.

Although the city is not aware of any planned activity in Chicago, the center will be used to coordinate any potential response, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

"We anticipate the City of Chicago will remain peaceful," the agency’s statement said. "However, OEMC is prepared to mobilize assets to ensure the safety of residents, neighborhood commercial corridors and critical businesses, in the event of any incidents."

Several police agencies nationwide were preparing for violence following a deadly riot Jan. 6 carried out by people who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests in all 50 states ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

On Wednesday, Chicago police conducted a training exercise downtown, similar to training exercises from the summer in anticipation of further civil unrest.

On Tuesday, a woman drove around police officers and struck a barricade near Trump Tower, police said. Her motivation was unclear.