CPD to conduct training exercise downtown Wednesday evening

The Chicago Police Department plans to conduct a training exercise Wednesday evening and overnight in the downtown area.

The exercise will use "numerous resources" and will be similar to other exercises over the summer, CPD’s 1st District said on social media.

Those summer exercises were done in response to civil unrest and looting that hit the Loop area twice in late May and early August.

"Don’t be alarmed if you see this deployment training exercise," police said Twitter.

On Tuesday, a woman drove around police officers and struck a barricade near Trump Tower, police said. Her motivation was unclear.

Several police agencies nationwide were preparing for violence following a deadly riot Jan. 6 carried out by people who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI warned of plans for armed protests in all 50 states ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.