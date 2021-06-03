Chicago to join state in fully reopening on June 11: Lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the City of Chicago will join Illinois in progressing to Phase 5 of reopening on June 11.

Illinois is also expected to fully reopen next week as cases decline and COVID-19 vaccinations continue.

With half of adults in the US and in Illinois now fully vaccinated, the state continues to offer incentives for more folks to get their shot.

Lightfoot initally set her sights on a full reopening by July 4th.

A full reopening would mean no more restrictions or capacity limits on businesses.

Stream the mayor's full comments on reopening below.

This story is developing…