Need a tool? Chicago Tool Library offers tools and more for borrowing

Have you ever started a home improvement project only to hit a wall because you didn’t have the proper tool? Now there’s an affordable easy solution. The Chicago Tool Library, where you can literally, check it out.

"We have everything for DIY and home repairs and also crafting, camping, and cooking," said Tessa Vierk, Co-Founder and Executive Director.

"We really want to fill a need for Chicagoans to provide access to those items you may not want to have kicking around your house," they said.

From drills and sanders, to seed, spreaders, shovels, and kitchen mixers the aisles are filled with items that you can borrow, provided you are a Chicago resident, and over the age of 18.

"Our memberships are pay what you want," Vierk said. "We love it when people who have the means contribute a little more, so that their neighbors can contribute a little less."

"We also provide memberships for Chicago community groups, and that includes scout groups, churches, block clubs, nonprofits, all sorts of groups," they added.

During the summer months, coolers, folding tables and canopies are especially popular with organizations.

The concept is working. The library has grown over the last five years. And it’s also added special events like the popular Repair Fair held once a month.

"We have dozens of skilled volunteers, who are ready to fix your broken items. They’ve become so popular that we’ve limited the items to two per person. But it’s a wonderful event," Vierk said.

Donations of tools or money to help pay for rent and staffing are welcome. There is more information about how to donate, what’s available to borrow, and hours at chicagotoollibrary.org.