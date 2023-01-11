Chicago Tool Library to reopen at new location later this month

The Chicago Tool Library is reopening at a new West Side location.

It is moving to 4015 W. Carroll Ave. in West Garfield Park on Jan. 28.

The nonprofit first started in 2019.

It allows Chicagoans to check out tools on a temporary basis, so they don't have to buy them or hire someone to do the job.

The library says their new home will help them accommodate a recent large donation and will allow for space for classes and programs.