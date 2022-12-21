Chicago toy giveaway leaves kids of all ages happy for the holidays

A massive toy giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, and now there are a lot of happy kids this holiday season thanks to the generous effort.

Inside a tent in the Roseland neighborhood were thousands of toys for all ages, and outside, families braving the cold and kids anxiously waiting.

Operation Cover Chicago attracts thousands to 95th and Harvard each year. However, two weeks ago, organizers feared the effort wouldn’t happen because donations didn’t meet demand.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It’s a real blessing to be out here," one man in line said.

Inside the tent was pure joy.

The toys were given out on a first come, first served basis. Energetic greeters helped kids to whatever toy they desired, including TVs and PlayStations.

There were gifts for every age, with just about anything you could imagine.

In the end, 17,000 free toys were distributed after $70,000 was raised.